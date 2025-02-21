3 centers of reptilian hybrid witch mind-control feminism extermination agenda were Sweden U.S. U.K.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2025). Satan Lucifer's fallen angel fake aliens' 3 centers of torture mind-programming & demon-possession of their millions of manufactured reptilian hybrid witches to spread their feminism agenda to bring about the extermination of their hated human specie of God was in the most toxic feminism-witchcraft-infected Western nations of Sweden & U.K. & U.S. at the 5,000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angel company Monarch Solutions Corporation’s Uppsala & Montauk & Tavistock horrendous torture underground bases, where these Draco avatar androgynous witches were tortured and demon-possessed to corrupt the Western feminist nations. Tavistock created the 1960s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Beatles” band & rock music to demon-possess the human populace by the Jezebel demon spirit. Now, most of the Western feminist nations’ populace are demon-possessed by some spirit, if they do not have the Holy Spirit of God. They have succeeded in bringing the Western feminist nations’ to total corruption and destruction by God’s judgment. Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church donators will form a mob riot to try to stone you, and all the millions of church member witch assassins will try to kill you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you want to participate in the extermination of 6 billion humans and all your church donators. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.

