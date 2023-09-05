Shadow Work to Stop Numbing, Heal, and Finally Get out of PAIN | Noah Wells #21

Alex Corey and Noah Wells discuss Noah's journey through self-medication with cannabis, pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and psychoactive substances and finding hope and health in digging through layers of his own shadow.

Growing up on the outskirts of social norms, being raised in a traditional Christian family, and his relationship with cannabis, pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and psychoactive substances covering a lot of emotional, psychological, and physical pain. Connect with Noah & Nina https://linktr.ee/ninaizel Noah operated at a high level in the Cannabis/THC/CBD industry on a large scale for 15+ years and it was this work that forced him to choose between his business and his life.

His journey to self-discovery weaved through relationships, stability through a consistent yoga practice, and various plant medicines such as kambo and ayahuasca to pull him out of incredible darkness.

Show notes:

00:00:00 Intro

00:03:21 Early Teenage Social Pain & Cannabis

00:06:07 Self-Medication in a Southern Christian Family

00:07:30 Social Economics at Parties and Starting College Businesses

00:09:15 Pharmaceuticals, Heroin, and Alcohol to cope with pain

00:11:00 Yoga as a way to start healing and find relationship

00:12:30 Into the World of the Cannabis Industry

00:15:15 Hemp, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Autism

00:16:30 Post WWII German Scientists in US Big Pharma & Ag

00:22:45 When Cannabis no longer is purely medicinal

00:27:00 The Dark Side of Humanity: Forced medication and ripping families apart

00:29:45 5 Therapists and Looking for Answers

00:31:31 Nina Izel, Ayahausa, Peru, Bikram Yoga

00:35:45 Pharmaceuticals to manage anxiety and depression

00:36:30 Failing Business and Contemplating a Way out

00:38:00 Nina: You can either fight for your life or fight for your businesses

00:41:55 Shadow Work - finding out why you're here and repairing family trauma history 00:47:45 The availability of healing modalities

00:49:00 Deconditioning, re-learning self-love, and finding a home inside your body

00:51:55 Yoga, community, and learning your body

00:56:50 Cold Therapy and Breathwork for Self Discovery

01:01:45 Metaphysics, Gems, Water, Resonance, Language, & Shifts coming

