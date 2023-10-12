Israeli Rabbi to Christians: "You Shouldn't be Worshipping One Jew, You Should be Worshipping All of Us"

"I just want to say this to our Christian friends ... just to call it as it is and say it straight out, you guys are worshiping one Jew, that's a mistake, you should be worshipping every single one of us because we all die for your sins every single day," Richman said, blaspheming Christ. "And that's exactly what's going on here. We're all God's first born and we're dying for your sins right now, because the Jewish people in the land of Israel are the bulwark against the Orcs, okay? The orcs are coming not to a theater near you but to your home!"



"This grotesque supremacy is expressed by Rabbi Chaim Richman, a former director of the Temple Institute - one of the extreme Jewish groups whose mission is to build the third temple," Keith Woods noted on Twitter/X. "Groups like this are responsible for rising tensions in the holy land, where they have forced Muslim and Christian worshippers out of their holy sites. Supremacists like this have the support of the Israeli government."



In the days before the war broke out, video after video was going viral of Jews in Israel spitting on Christians and attacking them in the streets for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Netanyahu's top police official, National Security Minister Ben Gvir, defended their vile acts as "not criminal."

Continued at source https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64030

Thanks to John M for Link







