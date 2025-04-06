BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Is Your Perspective?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
9 views • 5 months ago

Your outlook on life gives you the ability to see circumstances through your eyes and those around you. Every day you have the option to adopt Lucifer’s program of death and destruction or embrace the abundant life offered by Jesus. The choices you make can seem benign, but they represent the sum total of your decisions and will define the foundation upon which your life is built.

The Devil knows how to appeal to your soul, and if you’re being honest, he knows just how to manipulate and overcome you. This is why it’s necessary to keep in step with the Holy Spirit, so you can be an overcomer. Your purpose in life should be to find out what God wants you to do. Simple enough, right?

Yet a lot people – including Christians – are simply trying to survive in this world. Jesus promised abundant life. Is that what you have? If God is an afterthought, it’s time to re-evaluate your priorities and ask the Holy Spirit to speak to you.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1860.pdf

RLJ-1860 -- MAY 15, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


holy spirit jesus survival manipulation decisions devil gods will choices purpose circumstances overcomer abundant life death and destruction outlook on life lucifers program foundation of life
