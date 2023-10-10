Insane moment of Israeli Merkava tank defeat by Palestinian fighters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Insane footage shows how the Merkava Mk 4 tank of Zionist Israel defeated by Palestinians from the Al-Qassam Brigade and Hamas fighters. 14 IDF Merkava tanks have been hit with RPG rocket and drone since Palestinian resistance erupted starting from Gaza recently.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY