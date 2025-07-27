BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jeffrey Epstein and Ongoing Cover-Up
78 views • 1 month ago

#TheSilenceoftheTrumps

Mirror Source: (TCN YouTube)

Published: July 17, 2025

Darryl Cooper is the creator of The Martyr Made Podcast, and is the co-host of The Unraveling w/Jocko Willink, and Provoked w/Scott Horton.

|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -|

Chapters:


0:00 The Strange Origins of Jeffrey Epstein and His Connection to Bill Barr

9:05 Epstein’s Money Laundering

16:53 Did Epstein Belong to Intelligence?

29:02 Epstein’s Connection to Iran-Contra

45:22 Who Really Was Robert Maxwell?

58:12 Robert Maxwell’s Mysterious Death

1:02:49 How Epstein Got Connected to the Maxwell Family

1:06:20 How Epstein Intimidated and Threatened Journalists Who Dared to Ask Questions

1:12:53 How Epstein Got Rich and His Strange Relationship With Les Wexner

1:25:06 Is There Any Documented Financial Records of Epstein’s Supposed Hedge Fund?

1:30:19 How Epstein Used Victoria’s Secret to Scout His Victims

1:35:04 Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Crimes in Palm Beach

1:46:46 Why Epstein Escaped to Israel

1:54:40 The Lolita Express, Satanic Art, and Tony Podesta

2:15:22 The True Definition of Evil

2:26:16 Did Epstein Kill Himself?

2:35:56 Cooper’s Message to the White House

2:40:46 Why Is Mark Levin Afraid of Darryl Cooper?

|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -|

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

(Reference Archive Copy)

donald trumpepstein cover-updarryl cooper
