Ever considered the intriguing connection between snake venoms and Coved symptoms: This global-scale orchestration traces back to dark eras like the Nazi regime, where control through water systems and vaccines was experimented with.



The implications of this manipulation are profound, raising serious questions about the motives behind the pandemic. Switching gears, let's talk about the unexpected role of nicotine in combating Covid-19 effects.

Surprising as it sounds, nicotine, when extracted from tobacco, has shown promise in alleviating long-haul Covid symptoms. From restoring lost senses of taste and smell to reversing deafness caused by the virus, the potential of nicotine as an antidote is nothing short of miraculous.





The interview delves into medical deception, including a personal experience of malpractice shared by Dr. Artis.

Dr. Artis highlights the dangers of medications like remdesivir and manipulation of hospital protocols.

Global events are linked to the pandemic, emphasizing the importance of questioning established norms.

A theory suggests COVID-19 spread through water contaminated with venom, posing global harm.

Connections between snake venom, COVID, and vaccines are discussed, raising concerns about deliberate harm.

The CDC's wastewater testing for COVID-19 and the use of DNA plasmids to create symptoms are mentioned.

Nicotine's potential role in COVID-19 symptoms and venom toxicity inhibition is explored.

Deceptive practices in public health messaging and the potential benefits of nicotine in treating symptoms are critiqued.

The transcript discusses harmful effects of tobacco, potential links to nicotine receptors, and nicotine as an antidote.

The potential link between snake venom components in Covid-19 vaccines is addressed, along with natural remedies.

Blood clot issues post-Covid-19 vaccination are reported, with recommendations for evaluation and treatment.

Anticoagulant drugs, natural substances, and dangers of GLP-1 drugs with origins in venom are discussed.

Venom exposure's long-term effects, shedding, and weaponization of biology for transmission are outlined.

The importance of questioning narratives, seeking natural solutions, and spreading awareness is emphasized throughout the transcript.





Hey there, fellow experts! Today, we're embarking on a journey through some mind-boggling revelations that challenge the mainstream narratives surrounding Covid-19. Buckle up, because we're about to delve into some eye-opening information that will make you question everything you thought you knew.





Let's start unraveling the hidden truths behind the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines. Ever considered the intriguing connection between snake venoms and Covid symptoms? Geneticists have identified similarities between the spike proteins of the virus and venom proteins from snakes like the king cobra, leading to the synthetic insertion of these proteins into the vaccines. It's a startling revelation that sheds light on the covert tactics at play.





But wait, there's more to this intricate web of deception. The delivery method for these snake venom-based spike proteins is nothing short of genius – they're embedded in DNA plasmids distributed through water systems. This global-scale orchestration traces back to dark eras like the Nazi regime, where control through water systems and vaccines was experimented with. The implications of this manipulation are profound, raising serious questions about the motives behind the pandemic.





Switching gears, let's talk about the unexpected role of nicotine in combating Covid-19 effects. Surprising as it sounds, nicotine, when extracted from tobacco, has shown promise in alleviating long-haul Covid symptoms. From restoring lost senses of taste and smell to reversing deafness caused by the virus, the potential of nicotine as an antidote is nothing short of miraculous.





As experts in our fields, it's imperative to critically analyze these revelations and their impact on public health policies. The evidence presented challenges conventional narratives and prompts us to reconsider the true nature of the pandemic and the measures in place to address it. By questioning the status quo and digging deeper into these revelations, we pave the way for a more informed and empowered approach to healthcare.





In conclusion, the intertwining worlds of snake venoms, Covid-19, and nicotine present a complex tapestry of truth and deception. As we navigate through these revelations, let's keep an open mind, challenge existing narratives, and advocate for evidence-based approaches to health and wellness. By staying vigilant and informed, we can uncover new paths to addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic and shaping a healthier future for all. Let's continue on this journey of discovery, armed with knowledge and a commitment to unraveling the mysteries that shape our world.