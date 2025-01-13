Occupation Destroys a Craft Shop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation has destroyed a porcelain workshop that has been operating for over 40 years. The workshop specializes in porcelain and glass production, both integral to the historical Palestinian craft industry. The materials are exported worldwide.
Interview: Khalaf Ghaith, owner of the workshop
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 09/01/2025
