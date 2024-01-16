Create New Account
Is Trump A Dictator? Kash Patel Shares Inside Information Debunking the Media's Disinformation
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
69 views
Published a month ago

Charlie Kirk | Is Trump A Dictator? Mainstream media is pushing this narrative and some Americans are falling for the psy op. Kash Patel Shares Inside Information Debunking the Media's Disinformation


For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh

Keywords
debunkingkash patelinside informationis trump a dictatormedia disinformation

