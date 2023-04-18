REPUBLI_can & DEMOC_rant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v2iymv8-dr.-rand-paul-opening-remarks-at-hsgac-hearing-with-sec.-mayorkas-april-18-.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ocasio-cortez-ilhan-omar-israel-hamas-violence
When AOCommunist disagrees with Pelosi and Schumer and Biden, it's because she wants MORE totalitarianism.
When Rand Paul disagrees with Republicans, it's because he wants MORE FREEDOM!
That's the difference between the left and the right ... between republicans and democrats ... between evil and righteousness.