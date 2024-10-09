© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezbollah struck on Monday night the Glilot Base of the Israeli Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in Tel Aviv suburbs. The qualitative targeting was one of 13 operations the Lebanese resistance carried out on Monday as part of defending Lebanon and its people and in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/