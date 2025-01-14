Dr. Lee Merritt - Do Viruses Cause Pandemics or Is It Medical Mind Control?

Dr. Merritt covers the issue of viruses as the cause of pandemics covering the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic and its parallels to the COVID pandemic. The same tactics used then are being used today.

Are infectious diseases caused by viruses and germs? Is there proof of that...anywhere?

What about man generated causes like the electrification of society up to 5G? These issues and more are covered in this informative and quickly moving presentation loaded with useful insights and information.

