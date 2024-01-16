Russia Ukraine Updates





Jan 16, 2024





Russian Cossacks’ daily routine





Cossacks [from Turkic kazak, ‘adventurer’ or ‘free man’] were originally members of a people dwelling in the northern hinterlands of the Black and Caspian seas. They had a tradition of independence and finally received privileges from the Russian government in return for military services. Today, modern Cossacks are defending Southern Russian lands from the Kiev regime.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v475oji-russian-cossacks-daily-routine.html