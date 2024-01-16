Create New Account
Russian Cossacks’ daily routine
Russia Ukraine Updates


Jan 16, 2024


Russian Cossacks’ daily routine


Cossacks [from Turkic kazak, ‘adventurer’ or ‘free man’] were originally members of a people dwelling in the northern hinterlands of the Black and Caspian seas. They had a tradition of independence and finally received privileges from the Russian government in return for military services. Today, modern Cossacks are defending Southern Russian lands from the Kiev regime.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v475oji-russian-cossacks-daily-routine.html

Keywords
russiawarukrainecossacksdaily routinerussia ukraine updatespetrovichaunti lyuba

