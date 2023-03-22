Speaker McCarthy: The world now is a bit like the 1930s, where China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are like an axis of evil formed by Hitler, Mussolini and Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03/21/2023 Regarding Xi Jinping's meeting with Putin, Speaker McCarthy says: The world now is a bit like the 1930s, where China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are like an axis of evil formed by Hitler, Mussolini and Japan. All this happens because the world has a vacuum of America’s leadership. American politicians should think about how to formulate policies to avoid war.
03/21/2023 麦卡锡议长在谈到习近平与普京的会谈时说：现在的世界有点像1930年代，中共国、俄罗斯、北朝鲜和伊朗就像是希特勒、墨索里尼和日本组成的邪恶轴心。这一切的发生是因为世界缺少了美国的领导，美国的政客们应该想一想如何制定政策避免战争。