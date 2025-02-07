⚡️ Israeli Air Force conduct airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley region

Israeli fighter jets were also seen in the skies over Beirut.

A 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been in effect since November 27, and was extended (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/41989) at the end of January until February 18.

📹 Footage taken from social media.