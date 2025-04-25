BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

India has blocked the flow of the Indus River towards Pakistan by closing all four sluice gates that control the flow of water through dams and canals
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 4 months ago

Yesterday: India has blocked the flow of the Indus River towards Pakistan by closing all four sluice gates that control the flow of water through dams and canals.

This is the first time this has happened since the Indus Waters Agreement of 1960, ANI reported.

Pakistan has previously warned that such a blockade would be considered an act of war.

Adding: found before this on April 24th,

❗️India has found evidence of Pakistani intelligence agencies' involvement in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Hindustan Times writes.

📍Intelligence inputs also suggest the existence of a "coordinated conspiracy" to send large numbers of well-trained terrorists to India, sources told Hindustan Times;


📍The identities of five attackers have been established. Among them, three are Pakistani citizens, the rest are residents of Jammu and Kashmir;


📍Narendra Modi said that New Delhi will relentlessly pursue every terrorist and their patrons.

On April 22, militants from the Resistance Front, an organization banned in India, opened fire on a group of tourists in Kashmir. According to various media reports, between 26 and 28 people were killed.

❗️We will consider any attempt by India, which has withdrawn from the Indus Waters Treaty, to cut off the flow of water to Pakistan as an act of war - Pakistan Security Council

⚡️India will soon cancel the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, writes the Pakistani publication Gulistan News.

⚡️Pakistan has declared Indian advisers on defense, navy and aviation personae non gratae, the Pakistani Security Council reports.

⚡️India has suspended issuing visas to Pakistanis and will cancel previously issued ones from April 27.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported this.

⚡️Pakistan has closed its airspace to India, the country's Security Council reports.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy