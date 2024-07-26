BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLACK BUDGET ACCESS VIA HIJACKED "PRESIDENTIAL" PRIVILEGE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
4
370 views • 9 months ago

WHO NEEDS AN "EMERGENCY" NOW?

BLACK BUDGET - A black budget or covert appropriation is a government budget that is allocated for classified or other secret operations of a state. The black budget is an account expenses and spending related to military research and covert operations. The black budget is mostly classified because of security reasons.

THE USA HAS HAD NO "REAL" PRESIDENT SINCE JULY 9, 2024

https://rumble.com/v587qot-the-usa-has-had-no-real-president-since-july-9-2024-share.html

Federal Register Document - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/07/12/2024-15533/delegation-of-functions-and-authorities-under-sections-1333-1342-1352-and-1353-of-the-national

PUBLIC LAW 118–31—DEC. 22, 2023 - 118th Congress

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-118publ31/pdf/PLAW-118publ31.pdf

USCODE-2023-title3-chap4-sec301 - PRESIDENT

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2023-title3/pdf/USCODE-2023-title3-chap4-sec301.pdf

Mirrored - Remarque88

ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@dtcorr8888:b?view=content

BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
treasonfreemasonrycovert
