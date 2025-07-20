BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

144,000: Homeless Christians & The Time Of Trouble. God Never Promised A Home On Earth
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 2 months ago

Daniel 12:1 And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.


Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike, Vatican says. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo on Friday, the Vatican said, a day after an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church killed three people and injured several more.


Gunman kills 2, wounds 2 at Lexington church after shooting Kentucky state trooper. Governor Beshear asks for prayers following violent incident at Richmond Road Baptist Church


Did New Jersey's Flood Risk Notifications Fail? Is New York Now At Risk? Many in New Jersey were caught off guard despite flood alerts


Flash flooding hits NYC and New Jersey declares state of emergency as storms soak Northeast. A flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of New York City on Monday night, while New Jersey declared a state of emergency


Residents whose homes were destroyed in Texas floods say they'll rebuild on the river


Crews start first phase of cleanup after Rowena fire destroyed nearly 60 homes


2025 wildfire season one of the worst on record, and it’s not over yet: government


#144000

#Homeless

#TimeOfTrouble

#SDA

#Homeless Christians


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
sdabible prophecy144000seventh day adventistdaniel 12pope leotime of troublehomeless christiansnj floodingnyc flooding2025 wildfiresrowena firerebuild on the river
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy