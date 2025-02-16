"Five Alarm Fire!" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Five Alarm Fire" is a blazing rock inferno that scorches with head-banging riffs and fist-pumping energy, turning the party into an unstoppable, five-alarm rager.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
© Music and Lyrics, Copyright Protected.