Ukraine Files Whistleblower Arrested; New Biden Whistleblower Top News 4/14/23
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
1
94 views • 04/15/2023

Weekly News Report- A young National guardsman was charged Friday with orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade, as the government signaled it intends to make an example of the 21-year-old. Jack Teixeira was arrested Thursday following a week-long probe into the leaked documents which unveiled US concern over Ukraine’s ability to fend off the Russian invasion and showed Washington has spied on allies Israel and South Korea. Then, a former staffer who worked in the Obama administration is blowing the whistle on the Bidens and has accused Joe Biden of being involved in a "kickback scheme" directly related to his son Hunter's overseas business dealings. Also, New York has a new "rat czar" to deal with it's rat infestation. All of that and much more ahead in this week's Headline News! Link to the Homestead for Sale in Kentucky mentioned at the end of the show!!! http://KYfarm4sale.info


ron pauljoe bidenhunter bidennycjoe rogantim pooljack teixeiraukraine filesrat czar
