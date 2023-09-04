BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Paradise Camp Fire Slaughter vs The Maui Fire Massacre: Watch Them Flip the Same Switch (Twice) Igniting the DEW Torch
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
915 views • 09/04/2023

I analyze the strange anomalies of flashing lights just before the Lahaina laser strike and the same flashing lights during the Paradise Camp Fire. I also look at the grid marking of Hawaii (Lahaina?) only month's before the Island of Maui was attacked by a Direct Energy Weapon the United States Engineering Corp were grid marking the island and earlier in the year the US Military and Mockingbird Media were blaming green lasers from space doing the same thing, but were blaming it on Chinese Satellites when it is quite obvious now that it was the US Military marking out Maui for a Direct Energy Weapon Attack that happened on August 7th and 8th, 2023.


Recommended video : "How Did Blue Cars Survive the Maui Lahaina Laser Torching? (It Appears to be a DEW Attack After All)"

https://youtu.be/oTq9nAE7qzk


Related Video Credits:


Paradise, Ca-11/8/2018-Camp Fire

John Klepps YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmuvZpC7AS4


SHELBY THOMPSON INTERVIEW - LOCALS CONVINCED MAUI FIRES NOT ACCIDENT AS EVIDENCE SUGGESTS FOUL PLAY

The Last American Vagabond BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHG2wk9t7CY/


Maui wildfire: Dramatic video shows what may have caused the inferno

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6Mvc4Q4inE


DEW you believe it? Oprah’s $1,200 Stimulus | Maui Fire Massacre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_AfF_OxYlQ


Chinese satellite lasers recorded over Hawaii

KHON2 News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idKZTWrtgl0&t=1s


Army warning about green lasers over Oahu’s south shores

KHON2 News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DInpJ4rOyE4



