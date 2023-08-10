© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jaydyer How Geopolitics REALLY WORKS NATO, Vatican, Cold War & Empire - Jay DyerJay Dyer @JayDyerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e8itQxpgsI
https://rumble.com/v325nde-how-geopolitics-really-works-nato-vatican-cold-war-and-empire-jay-dyer.html
https://odysee.com/@JayDyer:8/how-geopolitics-really-works-nato,:9
https://www.rokfin.com/jaydyer
How Geopolitics REALLY WORKS: NATO, Vatican, Cold War & Empire - Jay Dyer