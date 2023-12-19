Create New Account
Actions Being Taken to Stop the Border Invasion May Be Too Little, Too Late - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago

We're finally seeing actions being taken to slow down the border invasion of illegal aliens. Unfortunately, those actions should have been taken a long time ago and the ones that we're finally seeing are so small that we might as well be peeing on a wildfire.

But we must move forward. We take whatever wins we get and we try to get more. This is not an issue that can be dismissed just because the odds are stacked against us. We have to assume that this existential threat can be stopped because to do otherwise would simply bring about the fall of our nation even faster.

Here are the stories we covered today on The JD Rucker Show:

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1736813286232920391

https://thepostmillennial.com/64-of-gen-z-and-millennial-men-turned-off-by-women-who-identify-as-communists

https://discern.tv/why-has-prepping-become-so-popular-with-the-left/

https://discern.tv/greg-abbott-signs-bill-allowing-texas-cops-to-arrest-illegal-aliens/

https://www.independentsentinel.com/blackrock-china-will-own-the-us-electric-car-market/

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/holdbefore-arizona-gov-hobbs-deployed-national-guard-she-undercut-border-security

https://slaynews.com/news/another-drill-sergeant-found-dead-fort-jackson-army-base-2nd-8-days/

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/12/fear-grips-doctors-around-the-world-as-new-virus-stops-responding-to-all-antibiotics/

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/over-175-jeffrey-epsteins-associates-be-revealed-court-documents-2024

https://spectator.org/rockefeller-dream-the-truth-behind-climate-change/

Keywords
border crisisillegal aliensborder invasionthe jd rucker show

