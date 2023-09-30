Jim Marrs & the History of the World; El Viajo Al Otro Lado (Journey to the Other Side)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show on September 29th, 2023, I discuss my new book, Journey to the Other Side, that has just been published in Spanish as El Viajo Al Otro Lado. See: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJXMHSCY?psc=1&smid=A1Y53T3O3Q25L8&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp During the second part of the show, Jim Marrs will be giving a two hour presentation the history of the world! I hope you can all listen!
In my new book, Ted Mahr, un psíquico dotado, nos explica y enseña como personas pueden hablar con espíritus, Ángeles y extraterrestres benévolos. ¡Todos tienen esta habilidad, que se puede aprender con conanza y una actitud de «yo puedo»!
La trayectoria espiritual de Ted empezó en 1994 con la ayuda de su
madre adoptiva (Teri) que le enseñó a hablar con Ángeles y con el otro
lado. Desde entonces, ha estado en una búsqueda espiritual increíble.
Ted habla habitualmente con John F. Kennedy, Albert Einstein,
Nostradamus, los pleyadianos y la Alianza Galáctica en la 5.ᵃ y
superiores dimensiones. Ted también viaja en el tiempo y puede ver de
forma remota cualquier evento en el pasado, presente o futuro.
Este libro te enseñará cómo hacer esto. A medida que la Tierra
ascienda a las dimensiones superiores, la habilidad de hablar con el otro
lado y con extraterrestres benévolos se volverá aún más importante.
Los indígenas de la tribu hopi nos explican que ahora estamos en una
encrucĳada de la historia humana, entre ascender a las dimensiones
superiores o destruirnos a nosotros mismos. ¡Únanse a nosotros para
crear un nuevo futuro hermoso y feliz para toda la humanidad, con la
ayuda de Dios y nuestros Ángeles! ¡Empecemos nuestro
maravilloso nuevo viaje espiritual para crear esta nueva Tierra
preciosa!
Joining me on the show will be Dr. Carolyn White, who helped with publishing the book and who speaks fluent Spanish, and Abigail from Edmonton, Canada who will be talking about current events in Canada.
Carolyn White is a fantastic aura reader, and psychic – see: www.https://www.carolynwhitephd.com/chakra-coach
OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world
With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!
Ted, Out of this World Radio
www.outofthisworldreadings.com
www.outofthisworld1150.com