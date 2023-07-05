© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Global Citizenship, ESG, and the Great Reset Can’t Work - Kimberlee Josephson, PhD
Any free-market supporter who’s read Henry Hazlitt’s classic, “Economics in One Lesson,” knows that no government rule can outdo the robustness and efficiency of a free market, entrepreneur-driven economy. Conversely, nothing can grow a business like “word of mouth.” Reputation, as Hazlitt reminds us, is everything.
Today’s bureaucrats often waste taxpayer money smothering good ventures instead of stopping bad actors and often implement policies that in the long run, work against their stated objectives. At the heart of the problem, of course, is cronyism and an upside-down set of values.
Whether at college, AIER, or in the media, Professor Josephson is all about consumer choice, and she loves to bring to public attention any market gimmicks which seek to undermine free markets.