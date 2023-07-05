Why Global Citizenship, ESG, and the Great Reset Can’t Work - Kimberlee Josephson, PhD

Aier.org, consumerchoicecenter.org

Any free-market supporter who’s read Henry Hazlitt’s classic, “Economics in One Lesson,” knows that no government rule can outdo the robustness and efficiency of a free market, entrepreneur-driven economy. Conversely, nothing can grow a business like “word of mouth.” Reputation, as Hazlitt reminds us, is everything.





Today’s bureaucrats often waste taxpayer money smothering good ventures instead of stopping bad actors and often implement policies that in the long run, work against their stated objectives. At the heart of the problem, of course, is cronyism and an upside-down set of values.





Whether at college, AIER, or in the media, Professor Josephson is all about consumer choice, and she loves to bring to public attention any market gimmicks which seek to undermine free markets.