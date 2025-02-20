BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christie Hutcherson & Celeste Solum: Women Fighting for American Families & Future
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • 6 months ago

Streamed live 18 hours ago

My guest today is Christie Hutcherson. Chief Strategy Officer, Geopolitical Security Expert, Founder - Women Fighting for America (WFFA), Human Rights Champion & National & International Speaker


https://wffa.win/


Christie Hutcherson is a distinguished geopolitical expert, accomplished strategist, and national security advocate with over 20 years of leadership experience in defense operations, secure logistics, and public advocacy.


As the Founder and President of Women Fighting for America (WFFA), she has championed initiatives addressing border security, combating human trafficking, and exposing transnational criminal operations. Christie has led high-profile projects for the Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), earning recognition for her ability to deliver transformative solutions in complex, high-stakes environments.


• Women Fighting for America is a strategic field operational unit tackling America’s most critical issues:

• The Border Crisis

• Heal-Corp Helping Families Rebuild after the devastating LA Fires

• Operation Archangel: Funding Child Rescue from lives disrupted by child trafficking

• Training and empowering women to mobilize, equip, educate, and train for strategic defense and preparedness.


This video is brought to you, free of charge, by Celeste Solum at CelestialReport.com. [email protected]. Your support and donations are gratefully appreciated. God bless each of you.

Keywords
trumpfreedomcorruptionborderbidenfutureusaidceleste solumchristie hutchersonwomen fighting for american families
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy