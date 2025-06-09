🚨 LA Mayor Karen Bass says people of LA have a “rapid response network” to protest and disrupt on demand

🚨 LA Mayor Karen Bass says the people of LA have a “rapid response network” to protest and disrupt on demand.

The mayor appeared glum on CNN as she tried blaming Trump for her riots.

“I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next

🔗 Collin Rugg (https://x.com/i/status/1932094934108299691?mx=2)

Adding:

‼️ U.S. Department of Homeland Security statement: California politicians must call off their rioting mob.

California politicians must call off their rioting mob.

Federal law enforcement are working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens.

Why is California’s governor siding with foreign criminals?

🔗 Department of Homeland Security (https://vxtwitter.com/dhsgov/status/1932058969322774645?s=46)