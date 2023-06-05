Where Joseph Met Satan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 4 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joseph Encountered Satan Much of His Life Starting at Home With His Brothers Who Despised Him; in the Pit; on the Slave Market; and in the Dungeon. Satan Is a Spiritual Being Whom God Uses. In the Clutch of Trials, We Can Bury Our Roots Deeper in Him. It is a Battle for Souls, and We Must Support Each Other on the Battlefield.