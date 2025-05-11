BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Hourglass" | NEW SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL | Extended Cinematic Trailer
93 views • 4 months ago

A provocative glimpse of my new science fiction novel about biohacking, seduction, and philosophy - set in a dystopian near-future world drunk on virtual bliss that mirrors an empire long lost to time...


Xavier is a Biohacker, mathematical savant, gamer, and cyber-criminal—on trial for masterminding a $9 million heist of “pre-cognitive capital.” Pushed out of his comfort zone one night at a cigar bar, he approaches a strikingly beautiful Colombian woman, Astrid. An old Russian man gives him a potent confidence drug; It gives him the edge he needs to make her his to lose.

But Astrid has an identical twin sister with designs to draw him into a darker web. Caught between seduction and self-sabotage, freedom and addiction, profit and prophecy - Xavier is drawn into a war for the dying soul of mankind. A war that will be waged in flowstate with Smart Drugs, psychedelics, Tantric techniques, Machiavellian maneuvers, and Memory Palaces built in the brain.

In a world where corporations enslave the human mind to predict the future, he'll excel because of the Biohacking tools he yields and his innate talents but falter because of his fundamentally flawed character. Yet, he'll learn that...

The only way to capture time and defeat death is through the beauty of a woman."


Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

Limitless Mindset Store: https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Hourglass

Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=V2ZcEQAAQBAJ

Audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3feUlMChxIzVqUrGJfOqFS

Print Editions via Lulu: https://www.lulu.com/shop/jonathan-roseland/hourglass/paperback/product-458nd82.html (Printed and shipped from North America, EU/UK, and Australia)


Music: "Lady, Touch Yourself" by Nikki Idol, Suno, BrainFM


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
aiphilosophyscience fictionscifitrailerbooksjonathan roselandfilmmakingnovelshourglass
