Ted Cruz Brilliantly Outlines Biden Quid Pro Quo; Exposes Extent of Biden Family's Business Dealings

Senator Ted Cruz: "David Weiss was the US Attorney hand-picked to lead this investigation who spent the last five years covering it up... For five years, the investigation has gone nowhere other than to protect Hunter Biden and Joe Biden...

David Weiss is subject to two whistleblower complaints from senior career IRS officials who came forward, who said they've never seen an investigation like this in their entire time in law enforcement.

They said the DOJ and David Weiss protected the Biden family. They gave heads up to Hunter Biden before search warrants were executed...

They refused to allow them to ask any questions at all about Joe Biden...

We should have a special counsel to investigate Merrick Garland for whether he lied under oath to Congress and whether he committed obstruction of justice...

We need a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and the $20 million that his family received while he was VP...

The allegation is for official favors that he was selling... It's not a little gun charge on Hunter. These allegations are bribery of the POTUS...

James Comer has released bank records that show that the Biden family and their associates received over $20 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, while Joe Biden was VP...

This was Joe Biden's business. Hunter has no marketable skills. No one on planet Earth would pay him $20 million to do anything...

I believe the house should impeach Alejandro Mayorkas for opening our borders and creating the greatest humanitarian disaster in our history...

I believe the house should impeach Merrick Garland for being brazenly lawless for committing perjury and obstruction of justice...

The only question for bribery is did that oligarch pay Joe and Hunter $10 million. If yes, that's bribery, and Biden should be impeached...

He should be removed from office. He should be prosecuted. And he should go to jail..."

