ACLJ: DOGE - IRS, Alex Newman: Farmers, Charlie Kirk: Recession, Glenn Beck: Tariffs - IRS | EP1474 - Highlights Begin 02/15/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6l5yjv-ep1474.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
ACLJ - Sekulow 02/15 - DOGE to Expose IRS Corruption
https://rumble.com/embed/v6incs4/?pub=2trvx
Alex Newman 02/15 - War on Farmers & Your Health: How to Fight Back
https://rumble.com/embed/v6httt1/?pub=2trvx
Charlie Kirk 02/15 - A Recession May Be Coming, But Here's Why We Shouldn't Panic
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ilx3p/?pub=2trvx
Glenn Beck 02/15 - Cabinet Wins, DOGE Audits, Tariffs: Trump's Third Week Has Been WILD!
