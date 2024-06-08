BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

War for your mind
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 11 months ago

Flobots - There's a war going on for your mind
Video done on/around ‎August ‎19, ‎2014

There's a war going on for your mind, Media mavens mount surgical strikes from Trapper Keeper collages and online magazine racks, Cover girl cutouts throw up pop-up ads, Infecting victims with silicone shrapnel

Worldwide passenger pigeons deploy paratroopers, Now it's raining pornography, Lovers take shelter, Post-production debutantes pursue you in Nascar chariots, They construct ransom letters from biblical passages and bleed mascara into holy water supplies

There's a war going on for your mind, Industry insiders slave test tube babies to corporate crackheads, They flash logos and blast ghettos, Their embroidered neckties say "stop snitchin'", Conscious rappers and whistleblowers get stitches made of acupuncture needles and marionette strings

There is a war going on for your mind, Professional wrestlers and vice presidents want you to believe them, The desert sky is their bluescreen, They superimpose explosions, They shout at you

"Pay no attention to the men behind the barbed curtain, Nor the craters beneath the draped flags, Those hoods are there for your protection, And meteors these days are the size of corpses"

There's a war going on for your mind, We are the insurgents

Keywords
freedomtruthwarningamericanspoliticiansdemocracyrepublicideasspeakunityhopestand upprayvoiceriseworld wideparatrooperswe are winninginsurgentflobotsfight with toolssurgical strikes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy