War Room | Mike Benz The Secret Heart Of The GOP Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This 8-minute interview w/ Steve Bannon today is an excellent supplement to the "West Texas: The Secret Heart Of The GOP Civil War" video below:
The ultimate companion vid to the Ken Paxton impeachment:
2 weeks ago, I covered how the Bush family CIA oil intelligence mafia wants to kill MAGA to keep its energy cartel across the American Empire
Now we learn George P Bush was behind Paxton's ouster
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1699985908395606426?s=20