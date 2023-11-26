NEW: EXCESS DEATH SKYROCKETS! - Children Targeted By LATEST Medical False Flag!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking new data coming out showing a massive increase in excess death among children, strictly following the Emergency Use Authorization of the covid injections. The innocent are always the first targeted by psychopathic globalists historically. The number of excess deaths among children are ramping up more-so year after year and few seem to want to talk about it. Deaths among children dropped during 2020. While children did indeed lose their childhoods in 2020 to a monolithic tyranny called "lockdowns," it wasn't until 2021 that children faced true health problems. Week 21 of 2021 to be exact. Up to week 21 of 2021, deaths were decreasing. When week 21 came around, it just happens that deaths began immediately skyrocketing. Why? That was the week of the Emergency Use Authorization for covid injections which also included children. Now, with this latest "mystery illness" in China which is just pneumonia (which stems from auto-immune disorders which are likely caused by injections), the propaganda machine is spreading more fear of mass death. Will you fall victim to this mind control? Or will you stand up, disobey and help save the children from this disgusting tyranny?





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

