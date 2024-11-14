Take a tour of my getting HOSED DOWN TODAY!

I'm also testing out a new closed caption feature in my video maker app. Seems to work well, even with my wacky voice.

Yep they're spraying me good today! What can I do about it? Shelter in place? Hide under the bed? Nope.

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/