Three Israeli air strikes targeted a major government security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus, setting its buildings on fire.

"Israeli strikes targeted a security complex in Damascus near the former regime's buildings" including intelligence, customs and a military headquarters, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Syrian military, fearing revenge from the armed opposition, have abandoned their weapons, which are being taken away by looters, a resident of Latakia told RIA Novosti.

"The rebels go door to door looking for former Syrian soldiers, so in order to avoid being caught and not to give themselves away, the soldiers throw their uniforms and machine guns literally on the street."

She said it was difficult to estimate the number of such incidents, but in some places in Latakia, weapons were literally lying around on the streets.

The Arab League has called for supporting the Syrian people, including lifting any sanctions imposed on Syria.