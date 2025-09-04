Eurobros, Ursula had good news for you.

❗️Macron stated that 26 countries have committed to deploy their forces in Ukraine after the ceasefire

❗️New sanctions against Russia will be imposed jointly with the USA if Moscow "continues to refuse peaceful negotiations" — Macron

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine even after the end of hostilities there, Tusk said

Adding... of course not, it's MIGA time.

US Secretary of State Rubio has indicated in private meetings that the Trump administration will not interfere with Israel's annexation of the West Bank, writes Axios.

Recall, on July 23, the Knesset of Israel voted for the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River.