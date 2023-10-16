Douglas Macgregor: It has been America last on every level.

Douglas Macgregor:





The last people who are consulted, the last people who are benefiting from anything in Washington are Americans.





It has been America last on every level. It has to end. And it will end. Unfortunately I think we will have to be pushed over the cliff and into the Abyss. And that's where I think we are headed.





@DougAMacgregor





https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1713700018282954946?s=20