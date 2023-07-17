The 14 yr old girl, who was Injured in the Terrorist Attack on the Crimean bridge, was taken to the Krasnodar regional hospital by air ambulance early this morning.

LATEST UPDATE, July 20:

The girl injured in the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been transported to Moscow.

The girl who was injured in the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been transported to the leading federal children's clinic, the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health (RDCB) under the Ministry of Health of Russia, for further treatment.

The medical evacuation was carried out by specialists from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine under the Ministry of Health of Russia and medical professionals from the Krasnodar Krai. The child's condition is assessed as stable. At the RDCB, she will receive all necessary medical assistance and rehabilitation.

Original post when video found:

⚡️The girl, who was injured in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was taken to the Krasnodar regional hospital by air ambulance.

The child remains in a state of moderate severity, psychologists are working with her⚡️

According to our information, the girl's parents died. The family lived in Novy Oskol, her father was in business, and her mother worked in one of the city's educational institutions.

On the video posted of the moments just after the accident, she was most likely the image of a girl that was stuck through the windshield, but alive. Poor young beautiful 14 yr old girl, that lost both her parents during this attack. Pray! 🙏

