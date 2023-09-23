X22 REPORT News Ep. 3170a - The Patriots Are Winning The Economic Battle, Think Mirror

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3170a - Sept. 22, 2023

The Patriots Are Winning The Economic Battle, Think Mirror

The [WEF] continues to push its agenda, as they push it wakes up more and more people. In the end the people will reject their plan. The patriots are now winning the economic battle, Matt Gaetz is now pushing one bill for one legislative act, McCarthy support this. The corrupt have called out Bitcoin and now the people see the truth.

