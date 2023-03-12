Tucker Carlson: The truth needs to come out | REDACTED Interview

Tucker Carlson: The truth needs to come out - Redacted with Clayton Morris

Tucker Carlson sits down with Redacted Host Clayton Morris for a wide ranging interview about the January 6th video controversy, the state of journalism, personal attacks and much more.

“Ray Epps CLEARLY Was Working for Somebody…The Core Claims About Jan 6 Were a Lie” – Tucker Carlson Discusses the Truth About the Jan 6 Files At the 28:00 minute mark below Tucker started to really get into the Jan 6 files. He shared that his team asked for the files. Speaker McCarthy, who Tucker says he’s never been a fan of, provided the files. “For the record, I have been highly, highly critical of Kevin McCarthy”, Tucker shared.

Of the relevant footage, we’re not aware… I don’t think there is anyone who could have manipulated it…

The two things I know is no one got in our way… We ran all of our clips by Capitol Police before putting on TV… only in one case they said we don’t want you to show the details of this door…

I thought the whole thing was ridiculous, this security risk bullshit…

The main problem we had is we didn’t have facial recognition software. So I’m allowing for, we missed stuff, I’m sure we missed a lot of stuff. We did our best and we spent a long time doing it…

But what we couldn’t do, which is the main thing I wanted to do, is show that there were FBI agents in the crowd. And there were, the FBI’s admitted that. But it’s obvious to me they played a pivitol role.

Ray Epps, CLEARLY was working for somebody. He’s not a pure civilian. He encouraged violence and then the Jan 6 committee, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, Bennie Thompson, Adam Schiff, they all defended them, as their friend. He’s not an insurrectionist, he’s an ally. How do you explain that? It violates common sense…

The Ray Epps thing isn’t organic, sorry…

The core claims about January 6 were a lie. It’s not a violent insurrection, a deadly insurrection. It’s a violent political demonstration. One of many in the year that took place from January 2020 to January 2021…

Clearly Nancy Pelosi wanted this to happen…

Anything you’re not allowed to ask questions about is something you should ask more questions about.

