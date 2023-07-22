Steve Kirsch: CDC Knew COVID Shots Cause Miscarriages, Yet Said Nothing!

(July 20, 2023) Steve Kirsch joins Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Dr. Kelly Victory to



report on the shocking VAERS data of mRNA adverse events that seem to be causing an "unmitigated disaster" for pregnant women.





Full interview: "Steve Kirsch: mRNA An 'Unmitigated Disaster' For Pregnant Women w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew": https://rumble.com/v310zx8-steve-kirsch-mrna-an-unmitigated-disaster-for-pregnant-women-w-dr.-kelly-vi.html





Ask Dr. Drew: https://rumble.com/c/DrDrew