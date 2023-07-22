Steve Kirsch: CDC Knew COVID Shots Cause Miscarriages, Yet Said Nothing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July
20, 2023) Steve Kirsch joins Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Dr.
Kelly Victory to
report on the shocking VAERS data of mRNA adverse events that seem to be causing an "unmitigated disaster" for pregnant women.
Full interview: "Steve Kirsch: mRNA An 'Unmitigated Disaster' For Pregnant Women w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew": https://rumble.com/v310zx8-steve-kirsch-mrna-an-unmitigated-disaster-for-pregnant-women-w-dr.-kelly-vi.html
Ask Dr. Drew: https://rumble.com/c/DrDrew