BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sandy Hook Hoax Creates Copy Cats - Intended Consequences from Newtown Hits Madison
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 6 months ago

On December 16, 2024, the peaceful facade of Madison, Wisconsin, was shattered by a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. A student,"The Shooter," took the lives of two individuals before ending her own life. This tragedy, occurring in the shadow of the Sandy Hook anniversary, has unveiled a complex web of influence and manipulation, directly linking it to the narrative surrounding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, infamously known as the Sandy Hook Hoax...

This shooting is not just another isolated tragedy but a continuation of a narrative started by the Sandy Hook Hoax. It underscores how deeply the themes of fake anniversaries, staged grief, virtue signalers and the motives of political leaders have influenced vulnerable individuals. The Madison incident is a stark reminder of how media narratives, when intertwined with political agendas, can lead to real-world violence. The legacy of the Sandy Hook Hoax continues to influence, challenging our understanding of causality in an era where information and misinformation are potent forces. This calls for a critical reassessment of how we handle and respond to such events to curb the cycle of violence inspired by manipulation and political posturing.

Read Full; Story at Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/

#MadisonShooting #SandyHookInfluence #MediaManipulation #PoliticalAgenda #CopycatViolence

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy