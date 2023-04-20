© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2evy2wa3a2
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Due to the VOA 4/19 Cut-off Interview Incident, fellow fighter Allen learned that the CCP has extended its tentacles into Western civilized world. The 3/15 incident has shown the whole world that the CCP’s infiltration is virtually everywhere. Only by taking down the CCP can we have a safe place to live.
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】战友Allen：419事件让他了解到，中共已将黑手伸向了西方文明世界；而315事件则让全世界看到中共的黑手无处不在。只有消灭共产党，我们才能有安全之地！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共