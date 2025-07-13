Are ETs Reshaping Our Reality and Saving Our Timeline? With Reuben Langdon and Brian Ruhe

Reuben Langdon, an actor, filmmaker, and explorer of consciousness, discussed his work on documentaries and his hypothesis about extraterrestrial phenomena. His website is https://www.interviewwithed.org/ . Reuben highlighted his three-series documentary on "extra dimensionals," which explores interdimensional beings and their influence on humanity. Langdon shared his personal experiences with mantids, including a significant encounter in 2016, and his belief in their role in human evolution. He also mentioned the influence of higher-dimensional beings and the gradual disclosure of ET interactions, emphasizing the importance of telepathic communication and the balance between free will and higher guidance. The discussion centered on theories of extraterrestrial (ET) intervention and the evolution of human consciousness. Brian proposed a hypothesis of a potential global disaster leading to the introduction of hybrids, while Reuben argued that the planet's vibrational frequency has shifted, altering the timeline and reducing the likelihood of such a cataclysm. They discussed the role of ETs as agents of cultural deconstruction and the impact of remote viewing. The conversation also touched on the importance of spiritual growth, the influence of mainstream media, and the potential for a telepathic, decentralized society.





Outline





Introduction and Background of Reuben Langdon

• Brian introduces Reuben Langdon, highlighting his roles as an actor, filmmaker, stuntman, and explorer of consciousness.

• Reuben mentions his interest in extraterrestrial phenomena and consciousness, bridging the worlds of entertainment and esoteric research.





Exploring Extra Dimensionals

• Reuben explains the concept of "extra dimensionals" and his interviews with channelers like Wendy Kennedy.

• Wendy Kennedy suggested the term "extra dimensionals" instead of ET, emphasizing the interdimensional nature of these beings.

• Reuben describes his three-series documentary on extra dimensionals, which is available on platforms like Gaia and Tubi.





Brian's Hypothesis and Data Sources

• Brian outlines his hypothesis, including the mantids' role in bringing life across the galaxy and upgrading humanity.

• He discusses his data sources, including Suzy Hansen's book "The Dual Soul Connection" and local experiences with Jeff Selver.

• Reuben shares his own experience with a mantis being during meditation, describing the vivid details and telepathic communication he had.





Channeling and Personal Experiences

• Reuben recounts his encounter with a mantis being during a meditation session in Big Bear, California.

• He describes the visual details of the mantis being's eye and the telepathic communication he experienced.

• Reuben shares another encounter during a full moon hike, where he felt a surge of energy and had a full contact experience with the mantis being.

• He discusses his subsequent interviews with Jacqueline Smith and Robert Fullington, who are Mantis hybrids, and their similar experiences.





The Role of Mantids and Greys

• Reuben explains the mantids' role as facilitators of desire and their involvement in synchronicity and coincidence.

• He describes the Greys as executors of the mantids' plans, responsible for tidying up and maintaining order.

• Reuben shares his evolving worldview, incorporating insights from channelers and his own experiences.





Theoretical Frameworks and Historical Context

• Brian discusses the concept of the Three Waves of Souls, as described by Suzy Hansen, and the role of higher beings in human evolution.

• Reuben mentions the influence of the Law of One and the Ra consciousness on his understanding of ET interactions.

• Reuben reflects on the historical context of the 1954 meeting with President Eisenhower and the potential involvement of Nordics.

• The conversation explores the idea of gradual disclosure and the role of ETs in guiding human evolution.





Cultural and Media Influence

• Reuben and Brian discuss the impact of media and fiction on public perception of ETs, citing examples like Star Trek.

• Reuben shares his experience of producing the Citizen Hearing and the gradual shift in public awareness about ETs.

• The conversation highlights the role of channeled information in shaping research and public understanding of ET phenomena.

• Reuben emphasizes the importance of discernment and logical analysis in navigating the ET conversation.





Challenges and Future Prospects

• Reuben and Brian discuss the challenges of addressing free will and the role of ETs in guiding human evolution.

• They explore the concept of soul contracts and the idea that abduction experiences are part of a larger evolutionary plan.

• The conversation touches on the potential for a telepathic society and the benefits of sacrificing some free will for greater harmony.