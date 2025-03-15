Changing company.



Overblood is an action-adventure game developed by Riverhill Soft and published by Electronic Arts (in North America and Europe) and Riverhill Soft (in Japan).



The game is set in some unspecified future. You play a man who wakes up from cryogenic stasis in a chamber. You suffer from amnesia, but soon you at least find out you are Raz Karcy and were supposed to spend literally eternity in cryostasis. Also, you make aquantaince with robot you call Pipo which will follow you. Now you naturally want to escape the facility you woke up in, and hopefully, you'll find out more about yourself and was has happened along the way.



Overblood is played for a third-person view, but you can also switch to a 1st-person and a more top-down view. The focus of the gameplay is more an the adventure elements, exploration and puzzle solving. There are some action elements, and also some fights. For the latter, the game switches to combat controls where you can punch or use weapons. Unlike most action-adventure survival horror game, accessing the inventory does not pause the game. Another uncommon feature is the ability to save at any point, and without the requirement to collect items like ink ribbons first. Outside combat, you can jump, run, interact, squat and push objects. You also meet other characters who will accompany you. You can then switch between characters. Some puzzles require another character's abilities or the cooperation of two characters.

