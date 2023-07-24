Black Start Grid Down Exercise at Fort Riley On July 26th, Rolling Blackout Alert for Pennsylvania

- Fort Riley will undergo a Black Star "Grid Down" Exercise that will begin at 4am on July 26th 2023. This event is scheduled to last at least 8 hours. Soldiers, Civilians and contractors will work together to conduct this event, Top US Army will oversee the exercise.

This will effect local traffic lights, Traffic flow and other problems.

On top of this, we also have planned rolling blackouts in different areas across the country. One of those is in Pennsylvania, where residents are being told they will need to shut off appliances or face higher bills.

BLACK START EXERCISE

https://home.army.mil/riley/about/Black-Start-Exercise





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

