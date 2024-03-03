France's 'Slap In The Face' For Macron; Majority Rejects Sending Troops To Ukraine To Fight Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been shown the mirror by his own people over his suggestion that NATO might send troops to Ukraine. A survey published by newspaper Le Figaro showed that more than two-thirds of the French people believe Macron is 'wrong' while 68% disapprove of his comments. Just 31% said they agree