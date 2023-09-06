BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 287 - Revolutions!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
0
24 views • 09/06/2023

REVOLUTION is IMPOSSIBLE without the Jesuits. They ARE the revolutionaries. They are carrying out the desire of their Father Satan. He is the first Revolutionary. Revolution is a method by which to SUBVERT the power structure in any society and REPLACE IT by FORCE with another one SYMPATHETIC to the AIMS and DESIRES of ROME. The effects of violent Revolution will SOCIALLY ENGINEER society into the Luciferian MIND through Cultural, Economic, Educational and ultimately SPIRITUAL re-orientation. Revolutions are TRAUMATIC and are rarely peaceful and without violence.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
