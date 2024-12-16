Σατανικές Αιρέσεις-Σέκτες (Satanic Cults)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Σέκτα, εκ του λατινικού sequor που σημαίνει ακολουθώ, είναι μια μικρή ομάδα ατόμων με ίδιες πεποιθήσεις και με αυστηρή προσκόλληση στον αρχηγό της. Η στενότητα πνεύματος, η έλλειψη ανεκτικότητας, η αδιαλλαξία κι ο φανατισμός είναι τα κύρια χαρακτηριστικά της. Όποια κι αν είναι η μορφή τους, το μόνο σίγουρο είναι ότι οδηγούν τον άνθρωπο στην απώλεια.
A sect, from the Latin sequor meaning to follow, is a small group of like-minded individuals with a strict adherence to its leader. Narrowness of spirit, intolerance, intolerance and fanaticism are its main characteristics. Whatever their form, it is only certain that they lead man to perdition.